Thieves Disguised as Utility Workers Steal Guns, Cash | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Thieves Disguised as Utility Workers Steal Guns, Cash

    Arlington PD
    Police say a man and woman entered an Arlington resident's home by posing as Water Utilities employees Feb. 4.

    Arlington police said they need help identifying a man and woman who posed as utility workers to steal guns and cash from a resident.

    According to police, a man and woman pretending to be Water Utilities Department employees entered a woman's home, claiming that they needed to check her water.

    As the woman distracted the homeowner, her companion stole a safe, two guns, money, credit cards and jewelry, police said. Investigators added that the man and woman wore ID tags, gloves and used walkie-talkie radios to make them look more official.

    The couple drove away in a white SUV or truck with a camper attached, police said. Investigators believe the couple may be connected with similar cases in Irving and Richardson.

    All Arlington Water Utilities employees wear a city uniform, with an official badge, and will always be in a marked City of Arlington vehicle.

    If you recognize the man or woman in the photos above, call detectives at 817-459-6073.

