Travelers at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport were greeted by therapy dogs.

The airport started the program back in October.

There are dozen therapy dogs working in Terminal B this holiday season to provide stress relief.

The airport plans to add 50 more over the next few months to work all five terminals.

You're encouraged to pet them if you see them and even take a selfie with them and post on social media with the hashtag #DogsOfDFW