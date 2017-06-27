More Women Are Escaping to 'She Sheds'

For years, men have found a place in their "man caves" where they can escape from the world.

Now, women have their own answer: the "she shed."

The she shed has been available for a few years now, but thanks to the power of Pinterest, the hideaways are becoming more popular than ever before, TODAY reports.



Common features? Curtains, rugs, and even couches or day beds.

Ulrich, a company based in Cleburne, promises a "luxury shed experience" with sheds "built like a tank, but dressed like a queen." Prices for a 10x14-foot shed start at about $9,500 with larger sheds costing just shy of $13,000.

