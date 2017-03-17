The Mark Kay Ash Home in Dallas Is Coming Down

Crews work to tear down the Mary Kay Ash house in North Dallas

The Dallas mansion once owned by Mary Kay Ash is coming down.

Construction crews started tearing down the home at 8915 Douglas Avenue this week.

The 12,000 square foot home was built by the founder of Dallas based Mary Kay Cosmetics.

The Preston Hollow home has been on the market for more than 8 years, and time took a toll on the structure.

At one time the home was listed for $5.7 million. It sold back in December for a much cheaper $1.9 million.

NBC 5 toured the property back in 2013

So far there's no word what the new owners plan to do with the property.