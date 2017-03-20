Fight to Raise Minimum Wage Heads to Capitol

Texas lawmakers push new minimum wage policy in eight bills they will introduce during the Texas Legislature.

The Lone Star State is one of fourteen states with lowest possible minimum wage, which is federally set at $7.25 per hour.

According to some economists, raising the minimum wage may seem helpful on its surface, but doing so would actually do more harm than good and force small businesses to lay off employees.

Those who are in favor of an increase believe $7.25 per hour is a "poverty wage," meaning Texans who work full time on this pay qualify for government assistance like food stamps.

"If they don't pass anything, then literally hundreds of thousands of Texans will continue to live in abject poverty despite working full time for a living," Texas American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Rick Levy said. "And we think that's just wrong."

Here is a list of the eight bills:

• HB 285 and HB 475: Bill to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour.

• SB 229, SJR 22, HB 937, and HJR 56: Bill to raise minimum wage to $10.10 per hour.

• HB 840 and SB 427: Bill would allow Texas counties to set and control minimum wage.