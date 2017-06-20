The Colony Crossing Guard Makes It Fun

Life can be difficult, and Ann McDonald knows that well. Yet, she still greets each day with a big smile and a positive attitude.

Yet, she still greets each day with a big smile and a positive attitude. And she puts it all on full display as a crossing guard in The Colony.

McDonald sent NBC 5 a selfie showing herself with an ear-to-ear grin and sunglasses with stars around her eyes.

She introduced herself this way, "Hi! I'm a school crossing guard in The Colony. I make it fun!"

The website for The Colony says, "The job of a school crossing guard is one of the most important jobs in the city; they protect our youth."

Yet, McDonald does it with style and an infectious smile.

She was the perfect choice for the Tell Me Something Good segment on NBC 5 Today, and she shared a bit of her story with us by email:

"My hubby worked at O'Reilly's when he got cancer, and then was hired as a crossing guard right before he was diagnosed with Leukemia, 2011. He only worked one day, then too sick to work again. He passed away July 31, 2013. I myself had ovarian cancer in 2009, and now cancer free.

That's where I got my positive attitude. I just retired from 30 years at Target, in December 2016!"

After battling cancer herself, then watching cancer take her husband three years ago, McDonald has emerged with one goal: "I love making people smile!"