Texas Tech Spring Football Game To Be Played at The Star

File photo of The Star in Frisco.

Get your guns up, Texas Tech fans, because the Red Raiders' spring game is coming to North Texas.

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury told NBC 5 the team's 2017 spring game will be held at The Star in Frisco, where the Dallas Cowboys train.

The Texas Tech spring game will be held April 1.

Give Cowboys owner Jerry Jones credit for bringing another event to North Texas.

This is also a great recruiting opportunity for Coach Kingsbury who had success in the Metroplex with his 2017 class. Five of Texas Tech's 2017 recruits hail from North Texas.