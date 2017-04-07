Texas Senate Hearing Set for Bill to Abolish Dallas County Schools | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
NBC 5 InvestigatesBig Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS

SEND TIPS1-800-566-5865

Texas Senate Hearing Set for Bill to Abolish Dallas County Schools

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A bill that would abolish the troubled busing agency Dallas County Schools will get a hearing in the Texas Legislature nest week.

    State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, wants to remove the current DCS board and phase out the agency.

    DCS is mired in a financial crisis, and over the last six months an NBC 5 investigation has exposed serious safety concerns, including hundreds of school bus drivers running red lights.

    Huffines's bill goes up for debate in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.

    Huffines sent a letter to DCS Board President Larry Duncan, asking him to appear at the hearing to answer questions.

    A new acting superintendent at DCS says the agency should be given more time to restructure and should not be shut down.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices