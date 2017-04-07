A bill that would abolish the troubled busing agency Dallas County Schools will get a hearing in the Texas Legislature nest week.
State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, wants to remove the current DCS board and phase out the agency.
DCS is mired in a financial crisis, and over the last six months an NBC 5 investigation has exposed serious safety concerns, including hundreds of school bus drivers running red lights.
Huffines's bill goes up for debate in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.
Huffines sent a letter to DCS Board President Larry Duncan, asking him to appear at the hearing to answer questions.
A new acting superintendent at DCS says the agency should be given more time to restructure and should not be shut down.