Texas Ranks Number One For Growth in 2016

More people are moving to Texas everyday. In fact, a new study done by the rental company U-Haul ranks Texas as number one in the nation.

Researchers with U-Haul found one-way truck rentals, arriving in Texas rose four percent last year.

It's a big rebound for Texas, which ranked 39 in the same study in 2015.

Austin ranked as the second fastest growing city in the country. Granbury, McKinney, Richardson, Temple, New Braunfels, Dallas and College Station also saw significant growth last year.

The other states that landed in the top five spots on the list: Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Missouri.