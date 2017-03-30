Texas Rangers Sign 2B Rougned Odor to 6-Year Extension

File photo of Rougned Odor of the Texas Rangers. (Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers announced the signing of second baseman Rougned Odor to a six-year extension Thursday morning.

The deal is worth $49.5 million, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson and keeps the 23-year-old Odor in Texas through the 2022 season. The extension also includes a team option for the 2023 season worth $13.5 million and a buyout of $3 million.

In three years with the Rangers, Odor has hit .265 with 58 home runs and 24 stolen bases. His 33 home runs in 2016 led the team.

The team is scheduled to hold a news conference about the announcement live on Facebook at 2 p.m.

Odor has been in the Rangers organization since signing as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2011.

The Rangers called Odor up to the major leagues in May of 2014. He became the team's starting second baseman in 2015.