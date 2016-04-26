Texas Rangers Game Finishes Despite Weather

Tuesday night's Texas Rangers game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington finished without any interruptions by Mother Nature. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Tuesday night's Texas Rangers game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington finished without any interruptions by Mother Nature.

Team officials were monitoring the approaching storms, and made an announcement to fans in the stadium during the 7th inning about the storms' arrival.

"We carefully monitor the weather in any situation that could potentially be dangerous and affect both the game and the safety of our fans," Rangers Executive Vice President of Communications John Blake said.

In the event of inclement weather during a game with a stadium full of people, Blake said the Rangers have plans in place.

"If serious weather is approaching during the game or with fans in the stands, we will take the necessary precautions, first with warnings over the public address system and through the Rangers ushers and staff in the park," he said. "Then, if it is necessary, we will clear the upper deck and potentially the seating bowl depending on the severity."

The Rangers beat the Yankees 10-1 in Tuesday's game.