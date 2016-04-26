Texas Rangers Game Finishes Despite Weather | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW
Red Fever
Complete coverage of the Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Game Finishes Despite Weather

By Ben Russell

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tuesday night's Texas Rangers game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington finished without any interruptions by Mother Nature. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

    Tuesday night's Texas Rangers game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington finished without any interruptions by Mother Nature.

    Team officials were monitoring the approaching storms, and made an announcement to fans in the stadium during the 7th inning about the storms' arrival.

    "We carefully monitor the weather in any situation that could potentially be dangerous and affect both the game and the safety of our fans," Rangers Executive Vice President of Communications John Blake said.

    In the event of inclement weather during a game with a stadium full of people, Blake said the Rangers have plans in place.

    Texas Rangers 'Carefully' Monitoring Storms

    [DFW] Texas Rangers 'Carefully' Monitoring Storms
    Tuesday night’s Texas Rangers game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington is still on, according to a team official, but the Rangers are monitoring the approaching storms. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

    "If serious weather is approaching during the game or with fans in the stands, we will take the necessary precautions, first with warnings over the public address system and through the Rangers ushers and staff in the park," he said. "Then, if it is necessary, we will clear the upper deck and potentially the seating bowl depending on the severity."

    The Rangers beat the Yankees 10-1 in Tuesday's game.

    Published at 11:24 PM CDT on Apr 26, 2016 | Updated at 11:25 PM CDT on Apr 26, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices