Texas Pinball Festival Launches in Frisco

Pinball is making a comeback in a big way.

This weekend, thousands of people are expected at the Texas Pinball Festival to play, buy and sell about 400 pinball machines.

The festival began 16 years ago in Arlington with 60 games and about 200 attendees.

It now welcomes pinball enthusiasts from all over the world.

It's the fourth year the event has been held at Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco.

Erich Stinson, of Houston, has attended for the past festivals. He says he began collecting pinball machines about 20 years ago.

"I have probably about 30 machines at home," he said.

Stinson says he remembers when pinball machines were all but gone. For fans like him, seeing the game's resurgence is a sight for sore eyes.

"It's our mecca," he said about the festival.

The oldest game on display dates back to 1932. The newest was debuted Friday night with a retail price of $7,000. At least one game in the showroom had a price tag of $15,000.

For true fans, it isn't about the lights, sounds or high scores. It's an experience that each play is as unique as the machines themselves.

"It's random. It's, every time, it's different. There's something unique about how it bounces around, and it's a new game every time," Stinson said.

The Texas Pinball Festival runs from Friday to Sunday, March 24 to March 26. Hours are 5 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

MORE: For more information, click here to visit the Texas Pinball Festival website.