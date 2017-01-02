The Center for Animal Research and Education welcomed four young tigers from Florida

The tigers’ previous home was a facility that failed to pass USDA inspection. officials at the facility contacted CARE.

CARE staff and volunteers began working to build new housing and enclosures upon learning days before the tigers would be moved Dec. 14.

Two-year-old sisters Naya and Shaanti and 1-year-old brothers Nadal and Divali quickly warmed to their new Bridgeport home, according to the organization.

CARE set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of new toys and initial veterinary care for the tigers.

