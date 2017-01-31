North Texans Head to Austin for Texas Muslim Capitol Day

North Texans are heading to Austin for Texas Muslim Capitol Day.

The day-long event will bring Muslims together to meet with Texas lawmakers. The purpose of the rally is to advance justice and challenge hate.

Members of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) will meet at the East Plano Islamic Center to board a bus and drive to Austin.

Muslims from San Antonio, North Texas, and Houston will also be in attendance. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on the south steps of the capitol.