Texas Mother Issues Warning After Attack

A Texas woman has issued a warning on her Facebook page after she was attacked in her apartment complex parking lot.

Jessica Collins lives in Amarillo and posted several photos online early Friday morning. In the post she explains how she left a phone charger in her car and went outside to get it.

Photo credit: Jessica Collins

Collins says she reached into the car to get the charger and as she went to shut the car door, a man punched her in the face.

Collins adds "Thankfully I had my keys in a defense position because I gave him a right hook and ended up getting him in the neck then he ran one way (holding his neck) and I ran the other way into my apt building and got inside my apt then called the police."

"I am just trying to raise awareness so many women and girls these days don't pay attention or think until it's too late," added Collins.





At the end of the post, Collins adds that her attacker is still out there and urges everyone to be careful.

