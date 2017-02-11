Galveston Man's Obituary Remembers 'No Redeeming Qualities'

An obituary written for a man born in Galveston has been making headlines for its brutal honesty and harsh criticism.

The obituary starts by saying that Leslie Ray 'Popeye' Charping, who was born Nov. 20, 1942 and died Jan. 30, 2017, passed away "29 years longer than expected and much longer than he deserved," according to the Houston Chronicle.

Things don't get much better from there.

According to the obituary, Charping was a "model example of bad parenting" and was known for "drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive."

The obituary, which was posted to the website of Carnes Funeral Home and appeared to be unavailable Saturday afternoon, said Charping's "hobbies included being abusive to his family, expediting trips to heaven for the beloved family pets and fishing."

Charping's family said in the obituary they would not be holding any funeral services and that his remains "will be cremated and kept in the barn until 'Ray,' the family donkey's wood shavings run out."

The obituary ends by saying that Charping's death "proves that evil does in fact die."

