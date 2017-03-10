Texas Lawmakers Addressing Food Deserts With New Bills | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Lawmakers Addressing Food Deserts With New Bills

By Courtney Gilmore

    USDA Economic Research Service, ESRI

    State Senators and local representatives are in Austin hoping to give families who live in food desert communities more healthy options. 

    According to the USDA, a food desert is an area where access to affordable, healthy food options is limited or nonexistent because of quality grocery stores are too far away. Roughly 23.5 million people live in food deserts in the United States.

    The majority of food deserts are in low-income areas. There are 40 food desert communities in the city of Dallas. 

    There are four bills in the Texas Legislative Session that address food deserts:

    Senate Bill 723
    House Bill 3324
    HB 3299
    SB 700

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

