Texas Has Most Cities in Allstate's Best Driver's Report
Texas Has Most Cities in Allstate's Best Driver's Report

    Texas Has Most Cities in Allstate's Best Driver's Report
    The insurance company Allstate has come out with its America's Best Drivers Report which ranks the 200 largest U.S. cities and suburbs with the safest drivers.

    Texas is the state with the most cities in the top 10 list this year.

    1. Kansas City, KS
    2. Brownsville, TX
    3. Madison, WI
    4. Huntsville, AL
    5. Cape Coral, FL
    6. Boise, ID
    7. Laredo, TX
    8. Port St. Lucie, FL
    9. McAllen, TX
    10. Olathe, KS

    So how did other Texas cities rank? Here's the rest:

    28. Amarillo
    32. Corpus Christi
    45. Lubbock
    54. El Paso
    75. Waco
    89. Pasadena
    99. Killeen
    133. Fort Worth
    138. San Antonio
    139. Grand Prairie
    143. McKinney
    150. Frisco
    157. Arlington
    158. Austin
    159. Plano
    163. Mesquite
    166. Irving
    167. Houston
    177. Garland
    178. Dallas

    The list is based on Allstate's claims data and other factors.


    Allstate says the report is produced, "solely to boost the country's discussion about safe driving and to increase awareness of the importance of being safe and attentive behind the wheel."

    "On average, July 4th is the deadliest day on the roads, and July and August are the peak months for crash deaths," said Adrian Lund, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.


    Data gleaned from the report shows the average driver will experience a collision every 10 years and 94 percent of collisions are caused by preventable human factors.

    Allstate says the report is not used to determine auto insurance rates.

    CLICK HERE for Allstate's full report.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago
