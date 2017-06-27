Texas Has Most Cities in Allstate's Best Driver's Report

The insurance company Allstate has come out with its America's Best Drivers Report which ranks the 200 largest U.S. cities and suburbs with the safest drivers.
Texas is the state with the most cities in the top 10 list this year.
1. Kansas City, KS
2. Brownsville, TX
3. Madison, WI
4. Huntsville, AL
5. Cape Coral, FL
6. Boise, ID
7. Laredo, TX
8. Port St. Lucie, FL
9. McAllen, TX
10. Olathe, KS
So how did other Texas cities rank? Here's the rest:
28. Amarillo
32. Corpus Christi
45. Lubbock
54. El Paso
75. Waco
89. Pasadena
99. Killeen
133. Fort Worth
138. San Antonio
139. Grand Prairie
143. McKinney
150. Frisco
157. Arlington
158. Austin
159. Plano
163. Mesquite
166. Irving
167. Houston
177. Garland
178. Dallas
The list is based on Allstate's claims data and other factors.
Allstate says the report is produced, "solely to boost the country's discussion about safe driving and to increase awareness of the importance of being safe and attentive behind the wheel."
"On average, July 4th is the deadliest day on the roads, and July and August are the peak months for crash deaths," said Adrian Lund, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Data gleaned from the report shows the average driver will experience a collision every 10 years and 94 percent of collisions are caused by preventable human factors.
Allstate says the report is not used to determine auto insurance rates.
CLICK HERE for Allstate's full report.