Texas Has Most Cities in Allstate's Best Driver's Report

The insurance company Allstate has come out with its America's Best Drivers Report which ranks the 200 largest U.S. cities and suburbs with the safest drivers.

Texas is the state with the most cities in the top 10 list this year.

1. Kansas City, KS

2. Brownsville, TX

3. Madison, WI

4. Huntsville, AL

5. Cape Coral, FL

6. Boise, ID

7. Laredo, TX

8. Port St. Lucie, FL

9. McAllen, TX

10. Olathe, KS

So how did other Texas cities rank? Here's the rest:

28. Amarillo

32. Corpus Christi

45. Lubbock

54. El Paso

75. Waco

89. Pasadena

99. Killeen

133. Fort Worth

138. San Antonio

139. Grand Prairie

143. McKinney

150. Frisco

157. Arlington

158. Austin

159. Plano

163. Mesquite

166. Irving

167. Houston

177. Garland

178. Dallas



The list is based on Allstate's claims data and other factors.

Allstate says the report is produced, "solely to boost the country's discussion about safe driving and to increase awareness of the importance of being safe and attentive behind the wheel."

"On average, July 4th is the deadliest day on the roads, and July and August are the peak months for crash deaths," said Adrian Lund, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Data gleaned from the report shows the average driver will experience a collision every 10 years and 94 percent of collisions are caused by preventable human factors.

Allstate says the report is not used to determine auto insurance rates.

CLICK HERE for Allstate's full report.

