Texas Game Wardens Head to Florida to Help After Irma

60 members of the Texas Game Warden Strike Team are in Florida to help with emergency calls as Irma heads towards the state, Saturday September 9, 2017.

The team is now based at the Florida Law Enforcement Training Center in Tallahassee.





More than 200 Texas Game Wardens are on standby ready to deploy to Florida at any moment to help in any way needed.





The first group of 60 took trucks and boats that will be used to rescue people during any flooding.





The Texas Game Wardens say they are just paying back the favor. The Florida Wildlife Commission deployed 145 officers to Houston in the days after Harvey left the city covered in a record amount of rainfall.





