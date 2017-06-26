Texas Dog Injured During Run-in with a Porcupine | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Dog Injured During Run-in with a Porcupine

    Susan Vicars

    A miniature schnauzer named Duke is recovering after his encounter with a porcupine in Sweeny.

    The run-in happened Saturday night when Susan Vicars heard a strange noise during a storm and went outside to investigate why her dogs were barking nonstop.

    That's when Vicars saw a large porcupine by the tire of one of the family's trucks. She snapped a picture and hurried back inside.

    Vicars then noticed her miniature schnauzer, Duke, had three quills in his throat.

    She took a photo of the quills, which were longer than her hand.

    "Seeing hogs is one thing, but to have an encounter with this huge thing is a whole different story," said Vicars.

    Vicars said the quills are out and Duke is recovering quite well, he was able to walk Monday morning.

