A miniature schnauzer named Duke is recovering after his encounter with a porcupine in Sweeny.

The run-in happened Saturday night when Susan Vicars heard a strange noise during a storm and went outside to investigate why her dogs were barking nonstop.



That's when Vicars saw a large porcupine by the tire of one of the family's trucks. She snapped a picture and hurried back inside.

Vicars then noticed her miniature schnauzer, Duke, had three quills in his throat.

She took a photo of the quills, which were longer than her hand.

"Seeing hogs is one thing, but to have an encounter with this huge thing is a whole different story," said Vicars.

Vicars said the quills are out and Duke is recovering quite well, he was able to walk Monday morning.