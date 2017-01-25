Texas Connects Us: Artist's "Last Rodeo" at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Connects Us: Artist's "Last Rodeo" at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

By Chris Jose

    In an unlikely place where Cowboys are the main attraction, an artist from Missouri has been an attraction at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for 51 years.

    At 80 years old, Charles Summey is calling this year his "last rodeo."

    "As far as I know, this is going to be it. My wife is very ill right now," said Summey. "Fifty-three years we've been married."

    With his wife's blessing, Summey is painting and selling his work in Fort Worth for the last time. There are only three artists featured at the stock show.

    Summey's forte is western culture. He's traveled the country to paint landscapes and cowboys.

    "Cowboys used to come in here with stuff on their boots and the odor would kill a horse," said Summey. "I've seen a lot over years. This place has really evolved. I'll miss it."

    Summey said he'll continue to paint and sell his artwork from Missouri.

