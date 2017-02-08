Nobody likes sitting in long lines at the drive-thru, but if you're stuck there, why not try to enjoy it?

Texas Connects Us: Traffic with a Kick at Chick-fil-A

Nobody likes sitting in long lines at the drive-thru, but if you're stuck there, why not try to enjoy it?

"It can get boring," said 23-year-old Teran Olsen. "So I try to spice it up a little bit."

Texas Connects Us Texas Connects Us: 'Bootsburgers'

Teran works at the Chick-fil-A at Heritage Towne Crossing in Euless, where the lunch rush seems to never end.

His managers needed someone to help direct traffic.

Texas Connects Us Michelle Carter Talks Life After Rio

"I said, I'll do it," Olsen said. "I'll just throw a little spin on it myself, and I started doing my martial arts moves."

And the result has been recorded, posted and shared all over social media.

"There is quite a following now," Olsen joked. "People put some videos up on YouTube. It is pretty funny. It's not something you see everyday. I think it captures people's eye because it's not the normal routine."

Olsen directs traffic with a twist, a kick and even lightsabers.

Texas Connects Us Family Makes Tables out of FW Stockyards' Wood

"He looks so happy," said customer Journey Sais.

"I think he's very entertaining," added customer Marissa Gomez.

Olsen's goal is to make people smile, and every weekday at lunchtime, he delivers.