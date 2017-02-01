Texas Black History Maker: Michelle Carter By Pat Doney UP NEXT XTexas Black History Maker: Michelle CarterLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Texas-Black-History-Maker-Michelle-Carter-412434973.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=412434973&videoID=hM1DUYosIZEN&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC 5's Pat Doney brings us the story of Texas native and Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters