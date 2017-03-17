A Frisco high school's prayer room may violate First Amendment, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In a letter to Jeremy Lyon, superintendent of the Frisco Independent School District, Deputy Attorney General Andrew Leonie urged neutrality toward all religions in response to complaints that Liberty High School's prayer room excluded non-Muslim students.

"It appears that students are being treated different based on their religious beliefs," said the letter. "Such a practice, of course, is irreconcilable with our nation's enduring commitment to religious liberty."

Leonie encouraged the environment of free religious practice, but warned against favoring one religion over another.

"I ask that you ensure that Liberty High School's prayer room is accessible to students of all religious denominations, consistent with the First Amendment's protection of religious liberty," said Leonie.

See the full text of the letter below.