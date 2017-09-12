Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

For the past week, store shelves have been clearing out across the Houston area and southeast Texas amid Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)

A North Texas gas station chain is among the Texas businesses named in price gouging lawsuits filed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, attorney general Ken Paxton's office announced Tuesday.



Texas law prohibits businesses from charging exorbitant prices for drinking water, food, clothing and fuel during a declared disaster.

Bains Brothers, which owns Texaco-branded gas stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is accused of charging $6.99 a gallon for regular unleaded gas on Aug. 31 at two of its stations, the release said. Signs posted at the stations reportedly advertised prices between $3-$4 per gallon.

Robstown Enterprises, Inc., which operated the Best Western Plus Tropic Inn in Robstown, charged three times its normal room rate during the weekend Hurricane Harvey hit, authorities said. The news release said Best Western has since ended its relationship with the company.



A Chevron-branded gas station near Laredo was also accused of charging customers $8.99 and $9.999 a gallon for regular unleaded gas on Aug. 31.

State prosecutors say they've received more than 3,300 price gouging complaints resulting from Hurricane Harvey.

Price gouging penalties can reach $20,000 for each violation and an additional amount of up to $250,000 in cases where victims 65-years-old or older were targeted.

Texans who believe they've been scammed or price gouged should call the attorney general's Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-621-0508, email consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov or file a complaint on the attorney general's website.



