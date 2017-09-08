Texas 183 to Close in Euless This Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas 183 to Close in Euless This Weekend

By Samantha Davies

    The Midtown Express Construction project will shut down Texas 183 in Euless this weekend.

    Friday night, the main lanes of 183 westbound from Main Street to Farm-to-Market Road 157/Industrial Boulevard will be moved onto new pavement. In order to do this, all of the main lanes of 183 will be closed.

    From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 through 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, these closures will take place:

    • 183 Westbound at Main St. full highway closure. Detour frontage road.
    • 183 Westbound from Ector Drive to Industrial Blvd. will be down to one lane.
    • Northbound Main St. will be closed at the westbound 183 frontage road. Detour to Industrial Blvd.
    • The north and southbound Main St. bridge will close. Detour to Texas 10 and Industrial Blvd.

    Expect delays through the weekend.

