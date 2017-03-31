Terrell Sex Offender Linked to Third Violent Crime

A Terrell man linked to a kidnapping in Dallas and a violent home invasion in Fort Worth also is suspected of shooting a man in the head in Desoto, police say.

James Floyd, 50, was in the Kaufman County jail Friday on charges he kidnapped a Dallas man last Sunday. It happened in the 1500 block of East Louisiana, and the man was later released unhurt in Terrell.

Floyd, a registered sex offender, was arrested following a home invasion and robbery in west Fort Worth in which a 69-year-old couple, John and Diane Porter, were shot and seriously wounded.

Late Friday, police in Desoto confirmed Floyd also was a suspect in shooting last Saturday of a man in that city who had advertised online for some maintenance work. The victim, Sean Mathis, was shot in the head but survived.

Investigators in Fort Worth tracked Floyd to Terrell after finding an abandoned car with a flat tire near the scene of the home invasion.

The Fort Worth victims' car was located in Terrell soon after Floyd's arrest.