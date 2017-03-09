A push for taking DART sales money to fix the troubled Dallas police and fire pension is gaining big traction this morning at a pension board meeting.

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension Board Thursday refused to allow lump sum withdrawals from Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) accounts and retirees were angry.

Pension administrator Kelly Gottschalk said the fund’s current balance of approximately $2 billion leaves no excess for large withdrawals at this time.

Members will receive base benefits and a maximum of $3,000 a month from DROP accounts but not larger sums.

Lump sum withdrawals were first stopped in December after a lawsuit was filed by Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings to stop a run on the fund.

Members were told then that withdrawals might resume if finances improved, but the new policy approved at Thursday's meeting reduces the chance of that.

Retirees in the audience nearly came to blows with a board member.

It comes as city and state leaders debate a long-term fix for the fund which is estimated to be $3.5 billion short on obligations and could be broke in less than ten years.

State Representative Dan Flynn filed a bill Tuesday that would increase contributions from the city and employees, reduce future benefits to current employees and permanently convert DROP accounts to annuities only paid in limited amounts over time.

That plan still leaves a gap of at least $450 million, but it could be even higher because it relies on a future return of 7 percent on fund investments, which some critics say is far too optimistic.

Two options offered so far to fill that remaining gap are a so-called “clawback” of future retiree benefits or diverting sales tax money that Dallas residents currently provide to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit agency (DART).

Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs, also a member of the pension board, proposed taking $36 million a year in DART sales taxes to recapitalize the pension fund over time.

“It’s part of the local option penny,” Griggs said. “If anyone else has another source of funds, let me know, but that’s taxpayer money and I think the taxpayers would like to come out and have a vote on it.”

Griggs proposes a November referendum on the sales tax option which would also require action by the Texas legislature as part of the pension fix.

Councilman Philip Kingston, also a member of the pension board, asked for a pension board resolution in favor of the sales tax plan.

Employee members of the pension board welcomed the sales tax idea.

But two other city council members who serve on the pension board, Jennifer Gates and Erik Wilson, were cool to the sales tax idea.

Rawlings has supported more concessions from retirees who received large lump sum withdrawals of pension money in the past.

A group led by several former Dallas mayors has launched a campaign against using taxes for a pension fix.

The pension fund Wednesday launched its own campaign to promote support for Dallas public safety employees and a secure retirement that would help hire and keep employees.

Griggs said Dallas is currently 600 officers below authorized staffing level.