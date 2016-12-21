Teens Arrested For Tagging Several Buildings In Collin County: PD | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Farmersville Police Department
    Three teenagers were arrested for vandalizing several buildings in Farmersville.

    Farmersville Police arrested three teenagers Wednesday evening who are accused of tagging buildings all over town.

    Police say two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old spray-painted several buildings Tuesday between 7 and 10 p.m.

    They vandalized city buildings, sidewalks and even road signs, police said. 

    City crews managed to clean some of it up, but they are still working to cover up all the markings. 

    Police released the teens to their parents, and they expect charges to follow next week. 

    Published at 10:39 PM CST on Dec 21, 2016

