Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday night.

Police say people were leaving a party at around 10:15 p.m. on Oakland Boulevard near Lancaster Avenue when an argument broke out and shots were fired.

A 15-year-old boy was hit by one of the bullets and died at the hospital.

As of this writing no arrests have been made, police say the gang unit is involved in the investigation.