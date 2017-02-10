Teen Won't Let Motherhood Stop Her From Succeeding in Class

Inside one of the most academically competitive schools in Dallas, students are taking high school and college courses at the same time.

Finding success at Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Jr. Early College High School takes perseverance. Madai Ochoa, a senior, knows that all too well.

At just 17 years old, Ochoa is on pace to receive her associates degree in science before she receives her high school diploma.

And she's doing all of it while raising her 3-year-old son, Ethan.

"My primary motivation is my son," Ochoa said. "I remember seeing my first sonogram, and I said, 'I am going to take care of you.'"

Ochoa considered dropping out of school, which would not have been surprising.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, teenage moms have just a 50-percent chance of finishing high school. In 2013, the National Association of State Legislatures found that teenage mothers have a less than two-percent chance of finishing college by age 30.

Ochoa feared that the baby would put her education on hold because she needed a job to support him.

"At that point I just felt my future was over," she said. "I had no hope left. I didn't want to be a statistic."

That's when Ochoa's family and Dallas ISD stepped in. She enrolled at Maya Angelou High School.

The student body there is solely made up of teen mothers or mothers-to-be. Just like she's done at Lassiter, Madai excelled at Maya Angelou High School -- where her coursework included parenting classes.

"She was scared of what was going to happen, and we tried to help mold her and get her through that situation," said Shantell Alford, a parenting teacher. "She's our model student now."

Ochoa's nights consist of a mixture of playtime with her son and studying. The two activities often overlap.

"I do my homework, and he's usually on my lap. He draws on my books and highlights stuff," she said.

Raising a child while being put through rigorous academic work makes for some strange story time.

"Ethan, do you want to read mama's psychology book," Ochoa asked her son, whose enthusiasm about the crayons scattered around him indicates that he would rather color.

"No," Ethan said, grabbing his coloring book.

Three years after facing the toughest challenge of her life Ochoa is on her way to college. She wants to get a Masters in business from Southern Methodist University.

It's a goal that she set for herself, but achieving it will have a much bigger impact on Ethan's future.

"Whenever he has difficult times he can think about me," she said. "I want him to know that he has a strong mother."