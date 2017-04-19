Teen Takes Parents' SUV, Leads Officers on Chase: Garland Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Teen Takes Parents' SUV, Leads Officers on Chase: Garland Police

    Police said a 16-year-old boy took his parents' SUV and led officers on a chase Tuesday night.

    Garland police said the chase ended when the teen collided with another SUV at the intersection of South Garland Avenue and West Miller Road at about 9:15 p.m.

    After the teen crashed, he exited the vehicle and ran. Police said they caught him shortly after.

    Police said the teen faces charges of evading arrest. They said he took his parents' SUV, though the vehicle was never reported stolen.

    No injuries were reported.

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
