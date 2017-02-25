Teen Suspected Of Deadly Shooting In Lake Highlands: Police

Dallas Police are searching for Latwon Latrell Golf, suspected of fatally shooting a man during a robbery in Lake Highlands on Feb. 20. (February 25, 2017).

Police are searching for a teenager suspected of killing one person and injuring another during a robbery in Lake Highlands.

Police say 18-year-old Latwon Latrell Golf is responsible for the shooting death of 39-year-old Jason Ali Edwards on Feb. 20.

It happened at an apartment complex at 9633 W. Ferris Branch Blvd.

Golf was attempting to rob Edwards when he allegedly shot and killed him, and also shot another woman in the leg, according to police.

She was treated at a local hospital.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Golf, contact the Dallas Police Department.