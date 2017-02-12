Arlington police confirm to NBCDFW that a 17-year-old boy died after being shot while breaking into a vehicle early Sunday.

It happened Sunday around 3:00 a.m. in the 3700 block of French Wood Drive.

Police said a homeowner interrupted a vehicle burglary but have not determined exactly how the shooting happened.

Emergency crews transported the teenager to the hospital where he died from the gun shot wounds.

Another suspect reportedly fled the scene as well.

Police said no one will be charged in the shooting. But the case is being referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.