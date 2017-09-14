Teen, Parents Injured in Fort Worth House Fire

A 13-year-old girl and her parents were taken to hospitals after a fire tore through their South Fort Worth home Wednesday night. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames shooting from the two-story home in the 1800 block of Beacon Way shortly before midnight.

Two people — a mother and father — had managed to escape the fire, but their daughter was left trapped inside the building, a Fort Worth fire spokesman said.

A first responder climbed through a window to rescue the girl. Fort Worth firefighters performed CPR on her before airlifting her to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Her mother and father were later taken to Parkland hospital with injuries from smoke inhalation.

The condition of the girl was not immediately released.

Arson investigators were seen surveying the charred building. A disaster relief team from the American Red Cross was also at the scene.

No further information was released. The investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing.

