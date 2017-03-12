Teen Killed, Driver Arrested in Crash on Camp Wisdom Road

Dallas police have arrested a driver who appeared to be intoxicated after a crash that killed an 18-year-old man and injured two others.

Police said a 43-year-old man, whose identity hasn't been released, was driving with his 10-year-old son when he crossed the intersection of West Camp Wisdom Road and South Hampton Road at a high rate of speed and crashed into another car that was carrying two people.

After the crash, the 43-year-old driver appeared to be intoxicated and starting fighting with Dallas Fire-Rescue crews who responded to the scene, according to witnesses. Police eventually placed him in handcuffs before he was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The man's 10-year-old son was transported to Children's Medical Center of Dallas with a broken arm and possible internal injuries.

The 18-year-old passenger in the other car, identified as Patrick Henry, died at the scene. The driver of the other car was also transported to the hospital.