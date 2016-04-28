A Glenn Heights teen faces charges for allegedly faking her own kidnapping, police say.

Reports of the kidnapping led officers to issue an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Keidra Kirby Saturday night.

Investigators said Kirby had been walking home with two friends at about 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Star Gazer Drive. Witnesses reportedly told police two masked men jumped out of a white van, pulled Kirby inside the van and sped away.

The resulting Amber Alert garnered national attention before Kirby made contact with her parents Sunday morning.

Four days later, investigators announced the kidnapping was a hoax.

"Kirby, when confronted with conflicting information that had been obtained by investigators, admitted that she was not kidnapped and had left willingly with known persons," said Phillip Prasifka, Glenn Heights police spokesman.

"The investigation revealed there was never a white van or masked suspects involved in this incident," Prasifka said.

Officers arrested Kirby at her home shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of issuing a false report.

The misdemeanor charge may result in a $2,000 fine, or less than 180 days in jail.