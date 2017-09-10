Teen Confesses to Fatally Shooting Woman: Mesquite Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Teen Confesses to Fatally Shooting Woman: Mesquite Police

    Teen Confesses to Fatally Shooting Woman: Mesquite Police
    A teen has been charged after confessing to fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman in Mesquite on Friday night. 

    Police responded to the 400 block of Chancellorsville Drive at about 10 p.m. on Friday and found a woman, later identified as Kalondria Avant, had been shot multiple times, according to a Mesquite police news release.

    Police said the shooting followed an argument over money.

    After a 16-year-old suspect was identified, the teen confessed to the shooting and was charged early Sunday morning. 

