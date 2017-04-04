Teen Arrested After Wild Chase in Stolen Ambulance: Police

A Texas man is charged with stealing an ambulance and leading officers on a wild chase through Palestine, Texas, officers say.

According to police, a hospital patient, identified as 18-year-old Armando Vinaja, was being treated in the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center when he escaped and stole an ambulance Saturday evening.

Officers pursued Vinaja in a high-speed chase from the hospital towards downtown Palestine. At one point, Vinaja could be seen hanging out of the ambulance and driving with one arm, police said.

The ambulance was disabled after Vinaja drove the vehicle into a curb on East Park Avenue. He was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and evading arrest, police said.

He was held on a $115,000 bond.