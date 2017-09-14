Dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember 22-year-old Darryl Hawkins. He was among eight people shot and killed at a house party Sunday night in Plano. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Nine families are preparing to say goodbye to the men and women who died in a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday.

About 50 friends and family members gathered Thursday for a vigil for the youngest victim, 22-year-old Darryl Hawkins.

The candlelight vigil was held at Erwin Park in McKinney.

Hawkins was a graduate of McKinney Boyd High School and was employed at a car dealership in Plano.

Hawkins was among the eight friends fatally shot while at a football watch party Sunday.

"He was that kid, that person that touches your heart, your life. He was that kind of person. It's just, you know, God knows why he took him. We just don't understand why, but I can tell you the short life that he did live here, he made an impact on a lot of people," said Walkiria Gonzales, Hawkins's neighbor in McKinney.

Four days after the shooting. Plano police cleared the scene of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

A makeshift memorial at the end of the street was moved to the front of the home.

At least one card was addressed to the family of Spencer Hight, the suspected gunman who was killed by a responding officer.

Spencer's father, Chester Hight, told NBC 5's media partners at The Dallas Morning News he is grieving the loss of everyone involved and said he feels like he is living in a "nightmare."