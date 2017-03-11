Dallas police arrested 38-year-old Mickey Paul Jones for allegedly having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old female student.

Mickey Paul Jones, 38, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

Jones' bail was set at $50,000.

Police said they're still investigating and ask anyone with information to come forward. Police have also asked any other potential victims to contact Detective Valentine at (214) 275-1300.