Tarrant County Deputy on Patrol Helps Deliver Baby

Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Carmichael has only been on downtown foot patrol for three weeks, but he already has the story of a lifetime to tell.

Carmichael was on patrol near the intersection of Belknap and Florence in downtown Fort Worth when a woman pulled into a parking lot and got out of the car screaming, "we need an ambulance, she's having a baby."

Video 2 Window Washers Rescued after Dangling 15 Stories

Carmichael immediately called for medical assistance and went to the car to check on the woman.

"I just thought I was going to open the door to a woman in a lot of pain and just needing to get to the hospital," Carmichael said. "I look down and the lady is squatted in the backseat and as I look down the baby is coming out."

Carmichael said the baby appeared to be healthy. It was breathing regularly and crying. After letting paramedics take over he did want any proud parent would do, even though the baby wasn't his: He took pictures and told everybody what had happened.

"I texted my kids and told them I had just delivered a baby. it's an adrenaline rush.It's a first for me, that's for sure. I've watched three of my kids be born, but I never physically did it."

Carmichael was there to help because of the recent changes made by the new Tarrant County sheriff Bill Rayburn. Following the recent assault of a juror downtown the sheriff made patrolling the area a priority.

"He was in the right place at the right time because we have patrol deputies out here now," said Chief Deputy Craig Driskell. "It's a tough time to be a cop sometimes, but I'll tell you what, when you hear stories about police officers and deputies delivering babies it's a moment that everybody is glad for."

Carmichael will be given a commendation for his heroics. The sheriff's department actually has a commendation specifically for delivering babies. It's half pink and half blue. Carmichael will wear it with pride.