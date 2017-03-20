Possible budget cuts for programs like Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County has providers worried about the future of the program.

Concerns About The Future of Meals on Wheels

Tarrant County's Meals on Wheels provider says some of the people the program serves every day are worried about the proposed White House budget that could cut funds to this and other social programs.

Representatives from Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County stress nothing has changed in the services they provide to residents in need of a meal.

The nonprofit says 48 percent of its funding comes from government sources, and the rest comes from fundraising and donations.

The local service provider serves one million meals a year in Tarrant County and 3,500 meals every weekday, according to spokesman Keith Harrison.

"If 48 percent of our budget is affected, you can see that would have a dramatic impact on the number of meals that we can provide here in Tarrant County. Again, right now nothing has changed," Harrison reiterated.

Lena, a Tarrant County resident, says she has received food from Meals on Wheels for about a month.

The nonprofit asked not to release her last name to protect her identity.

The 81-year-old says she's grateful for the help.

"I can't drive, and sometimes I don't have someone to go to the store with me or cook for me. My daughter's gone a lot, so it's really important that I get a meal that's nutritious, you know, good diet," she said on her porch.

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County serves home-bound individuals, who are either physically or mentally unable to make meals themselves or they live alone.

There are no age or income restrictions.

"I think the president needs to step up to the plate and help the seniors and the guys who have been hurt, the Army guys," said Lena about the possibility of the organization losing funding.

While the national arm of the organization Meals on Wheels America is reporting a spike in online donations since the possible cuts were announced, Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County has not seen an increase in donations yet.

Harrison says if you would like to help, monetary donations and volunteers are always needed.

MORE: Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County