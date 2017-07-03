Capitol Police See Huge Increase in Threats Toward Representatives | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Capitol Police See Huge Increase in Threats Toward Representatives

By Charles Nichelson

    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands guard in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, on June 14, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    U.S. Capitol police report that threats against representatives have more than doubled in comparison to last year.

    In 2016, capitol police investigated 902 total threats. Through June 2017, police have already investigated 950 threats.

    Specifically, officials point to social media as a new avenue for threats to be disseminated. 

    "Everybody should take pause and look at what they're saying on social media," said U.S. Rep. Mark Veasey (D-Fort Worth).

    "People are going to be hard-hitting," but they should consider the meaning of their words, added Veasey.

    Published 26 minutes ago

