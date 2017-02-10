TSA Eliminating Free PreCheck Access

The Transportation Security Administration is cracking down on how fast you can get on your flight.

Travelers will have to say goodbye to free trips through the TSA PreCheck. The TSA will also significantly reduce free access for non-enrolled travelers this month.

Since the program launched in 2011, passengers would unexpectedly find a TSA PreCheck mark on their boarding pass without actually paying for the program. It was done on a flight-by-flight basis, but those days are numbered.

The agency has not put out a formal announcement but United Airlines alerted its frequent fliers to the upcoming changes in an email. TSA officials said this is part of the natural progression of the PreCheck program.

Earlier this month, the agency announced PreCheck had topped 2-million members.

An official said the change will affect very few travelers and the agency does not anticipate any effect on lines.