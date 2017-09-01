TODAY Helping After Harvey - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WEATHER ALERT
harvey-thurs
Harvey Aftermath
Unprecedented flooding hits Texas coast
OLY-DFW
Harvey Aftermath

Harvey Aftermath

Harvey was a category 4 hurricane then became a flooding event on the Texas Gulf Coast

TODAY Helping After Harvey

Bring much-needed supplies to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Tuesday

    TODAY Helping After Harvey
    Getty Images
    Oscar Peru of U.S. Customs and Border Protection searches for flood victims from a helicopter after torrential rains pounded the area following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on August 31, 2017 near Sugar Land, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Hurricane Harvey left South Texas devastated, and NBC’s TODAY Show needs your help to provide relief to those affected by the storm.

    On Tuesday, September 5, TODAY will kick off Helping After Harvey, a donation drive for the United Way. TODAY’s investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen will be crisscrossing the country with the United Way to collect donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and he will be live on TODAY this Tuesday with the big kick-off right here in Dallas.

    On Tuesday, we need you to bring these desperately needed items to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, which will be accepting donations between 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. The drop off location is 1800 N. Lamar Street in Dallas.

    • Nonperishable Food
    • Bottled Water
    • Toilet Paper
    • Paper Towels
    • Bleach
    • Mops
    • Trash Bags
    • School Supplies
    • Underwear
    • Socks
    • New Pillows
    • Blankets
    • Sheets
    • Toiletries
    • Feminine Hygiene Products  

    Boat Flips During Harvey Rescues

    [DFW] Boat Flips During Harvey Rescues

    Dramatic video out of Houston shows the moment a rescue boat flips over in rushing flood water. It happened Tuesday, when the pontoon boat carrying 6 police officers got sideways in raging water. The out of control boat got caught on hanging tree branches and flips, dumping all six people into the water. Fortunately, all of the officers were OK and back out on rescue missions later the same day.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    TODAY Helping After Harvey
    Bring Donations to Help Storm Victims
    5:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
    Tuesday, September 5
    United Way of Dallas
    1800 N. Lamar Street
    Dallas, Texas
    MORE:UnitedWayDallas.org/HarveyReliefEfforts

    Published 3 hours ago

    NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.

     

    Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:

     

    DONATE MONEY

    The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org

     

    DONATE BLOOD
    Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999

     

    HELP PETS
    SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices