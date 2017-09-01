TODAY Helping After Harvey

Oscar Peru of U.S. Customs and Border Protection searches for flood victims from a helicopter after torrential rains pounded the area following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on August 31, 2017 near Sugar Land, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Hurricane Harvey left South Texas devastated, and NBC’s TODAY Show needs your help to provide relief to those affected by the storm.

On Tuesday, September 5, TODAY will kick off Helping After Harvey, a donation drive for the United Way. TODAY’s investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen will be crisscrossing the country with the United Way to collect donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and he will be live on TODAY this Tuesday with the big kick-off right here in Dallas.

On Tuesday, we need you to bring these desperately needed items to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, which will be accepting donations between 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. The drop off location is 1800 N. Lamar Street in Dallas.

Nonperishable Food

Bottled Water

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Bleach

Mops

Trash Bags

School Supplies

Underwear

Socks

New Pillows

Blankets

Sheets

Toiletries

Feminine Hygiene Products

Boat Flips During Harvey Rescues

Dramatic video out of Houston shows the moment a rescue boat flips over in rushing flood water. It happened Tuesday, when the pontoon boat carrying 6 police officers got sideways in raging water. The out of control boat got caught on hanging tree branches and flips, dumping all six people into the water. Fortunately, all of the officers were OK and back out on rescue missions later the same day. (Published 3 hours ago)

