Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.
Hurricane Harvey left South Texas devastated, and NBC’s TODAY Show needs your help to provide relief to those affected by the storm.
On Tuesday, September 5, TODAY will kick off Helping After Harvey, a donation drive for the United Way. TODAY’s investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen will be crisscrossing the country with the United Way to collect donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and he will be live on TODAY this Tuesday with the big kick-off right here in Dallas.
On Tuesday, we need you to bring these desperately needed items to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, which will be accepting donations between 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. The drop off location is 1800 N. Lamar Street in Dallas.
- Nonperishable Food
- Bottled Water
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Bleach
- Mops
- Trash Bags
- School Supplies
- Underwear
- Socks
- New Pillows
- Blankets
- Sheets
- Toiletries
- Feminine Hygiene Products
TODAY Helping After Harvey
Bring Donations to Help Storm Victims
5:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, September 5
United Way of Dallas
1800 N. Lamar Street
Dallas, Texas
MORE:UnitedWayDallas.org/HarveyReliefEfforts
Published 3 hours ago
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift