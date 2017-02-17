Something Good: WWII Vet Turns 101 | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Something Good: WWII Vet Turns 101

Lloyd Brookmole, a World War II veteran from Lewisville, celebrated his 101st birthday Thursday with a big party.

Published 2 hours ago

