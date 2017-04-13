Something Good: Swimming With the Sharks By NBC 5 News UP NEXT XSomething Good: Swimming With the SharksLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/TMSG-Sharks_Dallas-Fort-Worth-419359144.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=419359144&videoID=9hgExMTJKDih&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«» NBC 5 Today Anchor Marc Fein took part in Folsom Elementary's version of "Shark Tank." Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters