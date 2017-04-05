There are many Syrian refugee families watching tragedy unfold in their homelands from North Texas, even though it is painful to see.

Syrian Refugee Family in Dallas Says Turmoil Too Painful to Watch

State Department data shows 652 Syrian refugees have been resettled in DFW since 2015.

The Makhzoum’s are just one of those families. Mohammed, his wife Reem, and their five children – ages nine to 18 – fled war-torn Syria four years ago. They left behind their possessions and home in Homs and moved to Cairo.

Four months ago, in December, the family landed in Dallas and has since made their home here.

The children attend Lake Highlands schools and Mohammed, who once owned an electronics business in Syria, is now an Amazon delivery driver.

A video showing the five children playing a game of pickup basketball with their father is filled with laughter. The three sisters pose for Snapchat videos with funny filters, giggling over who looks better.

It is a different world, a different life than what they left behind.

But they also left behind their family.

Mohammed’s father and three sisters still live in Syria. Reem’s parents and two sisters remain there. They are in contact every day to ensure that they are safe.

Mohammed said he tries not to watch news coverage of the turmoil and terror in his homeland because it is too difficult.

His son Fadi, 15, said it makes them sad beyond words.

“To watch what’s happening in my country and I’m staying here…I can’t,” Fadi said.

But it is here that they are safe. And for that, they are grateful.

“You can walk in the street and you are not scared,” Fadi said. “You aren’t scared somebody will shoot you. You aren’t scared something will fall on you. You are safe in your home.”