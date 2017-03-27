Suspicious Package at Dallas VA Hospital: Police

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Police are investigating a suspicious package at the Dallas VA Medical Center.

Both VA Hospital and Dallas police are on the scene in the 4500 block of South Lancaster Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue has arrived, as well.

It appears the hospital was evacuated, but people are starting to go back inside.

Exclusive ICE Arrests 26 Probationers Doing Community Service

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.